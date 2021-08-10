BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a 26-year-old was shot and killed in South Baltimore Tuesday night.
Officials responded to the 4200 block of Thayer Court just after 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. On the scene, officials found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk.
The victim was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.