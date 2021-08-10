ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County officials launched a new website Tuesday to outline job resources for unemployed residents whose benefits are set to expire on Sept. 4.
The site, called Get Reemployed, offers career assessments, career coaching, skills training and connections to local businesses with job openings.
"There has never been a better time to re-enter the workforce," Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement. "Kids are going back to school, child care assistance is available, employers are searching for talent, and our Career Coaches at Workforce Development have new tools, new training, and direct contact with employers to not only get you hired, but get you on the right career path for you. Go to our brand new website at AAWDC.org/reemployment now."
The site is a joint initiative by Pittman’s office and the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation (AAWDC).
In July, an estimated 85% of Marylanders receiving unemployment got their benefits from the four federal programs that are expiring, Pittman's office said.
Over the last month, more than 20,000 jobs have opened up in the county, with 61% of those offering a salary of $35,000 per year, Pittman’s office said. Many of the positions are in healthcare and social assistance, and professional, scientific and technical services.