BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for 64-year-old Alvenus Curbeam.
Curbeam was last seen on Aug. 9 in the 1700 block of Abbotson Street. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt, beige skirt, brown socks and black and white shoes. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds.READ MORE: 'No Shot, No Service' Some Local Businesses To Require Proof Of Vaccination
Officials said she has been diagnosed with dementia.
If seen please call 911 or the missing persons unit.READ MORE: Maryland Schools Push To Vaccinate Eligible Children As Coronavirus Cases Rise; New School Mask Mandate Starts In Baltimore County Schools
Please help investigators locate missing 64 year-old woman. pic.twitter.com/2ftCNdGOgF
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) August 10, 2021MORE NEWS: 'Enough Fentanyl To Kill More Than 200K People' 11 Alleged Narcotic Traffickers Facing Federal Indictment For Conspiracy & Drug Distribution