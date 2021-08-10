WEATHER ALERTCode Red Extreme Heat Alert Declared Until Friday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for 64-year-old Alvenus Curbeam.

Curbeam was last seen on Aug. 9 in the 1700 block of Abbotson Street. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt, beige skirt, brown socks and black and white shoes. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds.

Officials said she has been diagnosed with dementia.

If seen please call 911 or the missing persons unit.

