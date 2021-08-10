WEATHER ALERTCode Red Extreme Heat Alert Declared Until Friday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Catonsville, Charlestown Senior Living Facility, hazmat incident

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Crews announced that the hazmat situation at Charlestown Senior Living in Catonsville has been mitigated.

Firefighters evacuated an area of the facility for an incident involving uncontained hazardous materials.

READ MORE: Alicia Lawson Pleads Guilty In Death Of 4-Year-Old Son Malachi Lawson

No injuries have been reported.

CBS Baltimore Staff