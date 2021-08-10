CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Crews announced that the hazmat situation at Charlestown Senior Living in Catonsville has been mitigated.
Firefighters evacuated an area of the facility for an incident involving uncontained hazardous materials.
No injuries have been reported.
Update, 700 blk Maiden Choice La: Hazmat has been mitigated; #BCoFD units clearing the scene. ^EA
Update, 700 blk Maiden Choice La: Hazmat has been mitigated; #BCoFD units clearing the scene. ^EA

— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 10, 2021
Fire crews are o/s in the 700 blk Maiden Choice La., 21228, (Charlestown Senior Living Community) for a hazmat. Building has been evacuated. No injuries reported. DT 220 p.m. EA pic.twitter.com/rMRFiNIXQV
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 10, 2021