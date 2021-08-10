BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County announced that they will utilize public library branches as cooling centers from Wednesday, Aug. 11 until Friday, Aug. 13.
The following branches will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday until Friday:
- Aberdeen: 21 Franklin Street
- Abingdon: 2510 Tollgate Road
- Bel-Air: 100 E. Pennsylvania Avenue
- Darlington: 1134 Main Street
- Edgewood: 629 Edgewood Road
- Fallston: 1461 Fallston Road
- Havre de Grace: 120 N. Union Avenue
- Jarrettsville: 3722 Norrisville Road
- Joppa: 655 Towne Center Drive
- Norrisville: 5310 Norrisville Road
- Whiteford: 2407 Whiteford Road
During periods of extreme heat, officials encourage citizens to follow these safety guidelines:
- Stay indoors as much as possible and limit sun exposure.
- If you do not have air conditioning, open your windows and use a fan.
- Drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activity.
- Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle.
- Check on elderly neighbors and other vulnerable citizens.
- Keep pets hydrated with access to shelter.
More information can be found here.