ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 629 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Governor Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.

More than 3.6 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up to 4.21%.

Hospitalizations increased by 24 to 424. Of those hospitalized, 302 remain in acute care and 98 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 475,184 total confirmed cases and 9,648 deaths.

There are 3,605,706 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,290,058 doses. Of those, 3,684,352 are first doses with 5,698 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,328,887 second doses, 3,592 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 276,819 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 386 in the last day.

The state reported 78.6% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,188 (213) 1* Anne Arundel 45,203 (655) 15* Baltimore 67,361 (1,654) 41* Baltimore City 54,235 (1,242) 25* Calvert 4,386 (85) 1* Caroline 2,404 (30) 0* Carroll 9,714 (251) 6* Cecil 6,631 (159) 2* Charles 11,449 (215) 2* Dorchester 2,970 (64) 1* Frederick 20,383 (338) 10* Garrett 2,090 (65) 1* Harford 17,122 (298) 6* Howard 19,820 (255) 7* Kent 1,384 (49) 2* Montgomery 73,058 (1,585) 51* Prince George’s 87,978 (1,567) 41* Queen Anne’s 3,068 (54) 1* St. Mary’s 6,345 (132) 0* Somerset 2,669 (42) 0* Talbot 2,241 (45) 0* Washington 14,946 (330) 4* Wicomico 8,077 (179) 0* Worcester 3,833 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (29) 2*

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 27,500 (4) 0* 10-19 49,358 (6) 1* 20-29 87,263 (45) 1* 30-39 81,525 (113) 6* 40-49 70,506 (295) 5* 50-59 70,069 (818) 33* 60-69 46,649 (1,646) 26* 70-79 25,560 (2,443) 44* 80+ 16,125 (4,269) 104* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 248,295 (4,667) 106* Male 226,260 (4,974) 114* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

