WEATHER ALERTCode Red Extreme Heat Alert Declared Until Friday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Fire, Germantown, Montgomery County, Weather

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a fire in Germantown caused by a lightning strike.

Officials said the fire started in the roof/attic area but a large amount of the fire has been knocked down.

READ MORE: 'No Shot, No Service' Some Local Businesses To Require Proof Of Vaccination

Crews said there has been significant damage to 12 condo units and a large number of people have been displaced.

There are reports of several injures and animals have been rescued.

READ MORE: Maryland Schools Push To Vaccinate Eligible Children As Coronavirus Cases Rise; New School Mask Mandate Starts In Baltimore County Schools

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff