GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a fire in Germantown caused by a lightning strike.
Officials said the fire started in the roof/attic area but a large amount of the fire has been knocked down.
Crews said there has been significant damage to 12 condo units and a large number of people have been displaced.
There are reports of several injures and animals have been rescued.
Update – Millhaven Pl, Germantown, 3-sty residential (condos), Lightning strike fire started in roof/attic, bulk of fire knocked down, @mcfrs FFs working on hotspots, significant damage to 12 condo units, dozens of people/residents displaced, several inj, several pets rescued pic.twitter.com/5p9LMhe3m9
