BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials confirmed that one man has died following a fire at a 17-story high rise in Downtown Baltimore.
Officials responded to the 200 block of North Calvert Street shortly after 5 p.m. Crews said the smoke was primarily on the fourth floor.
One man was rescued and taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.
The cause is still under investigation.
Calvert Street was blocked off for a period of time while crews worked.
Shortly after 5pm, #BCFD responded to the 200blk of E. Lexington St. for a fire. FFs had fire showing from the 4th floor upon arrival. As FFs entered, the pulled an adult man from the bldg and transported him in serious condition – where he was later pronounced dead. pic.twitter.com/dptF7b5x6j
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) August 10, 2021
🔥BUILDING FIRE🔥
200 blk N Calvert St 21202#DowntownBaltimore @DowntownBalt@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest arrived with smoke from the roof of a 17 story residential hi rise. One civilian being removed in critical condition. Calvert St is blocked. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/i2d6PAJa5o
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2021