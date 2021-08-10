OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The two-week-old record for the largest swordfish caught in Maryland history has already fallen.
New Jersey resident Jake Bertonazzi hauled in a 318.5-pound swordfish while participating in the White Marlin Open, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced on Tuesday.READ MORE: Hazmat Situation Mitigated At Catonsville Senior Living Facility
Bertonazzi’s catch weighed about 17-and-a-half pounds more than previous record holder, reeled in by Annapolis resident Peter Schultz on July 23.
Aboard the Jersey Boy, Bertonazzi was deep dropping squid as bait. It took nearly two hours for him to real the fish in, and his catch came in just before time was up.READ MORE: Laurel Park Reopens for Training After Months Long Remodel, Extended Meet At Pimlico
“We were having a slow week … not having anything,” Bertonazzi said. “We had 15 minutes before the end of the tournament when it started taking (the bait).”
The swordfish weight was officially certified by the White Marlin Open. A Maryland Department of Natural Resources biologist confirmed the catch.MORE NEWS: 11 Narcotics Traffickers Charged For Supplying Baltimore Drug Dealers; Cash, Drugs And Firearms Seized
Any anglers who think they might have record-breaker on their hands can fill out an application and call 443-569-1381 or 410-260-8325. Officials recommend keeping the fish in ice water to preserve its weight.