By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday the ballclub is requiring masks in all indoor parts of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, such as the Club Level, suites and the team store.

Masks are not required while fans are seated outside those parts of the ballpark.

Baltimore City reinstated its indoor mask mandate on Monday.

