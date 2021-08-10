BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday the ballclub is requiring masks in all indoor parts of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, such as the Club Level, suites and the team store.
Masks are not required while fans are seated outside those parts of the ballpark.READ MORE: Alicia Lawson Pleads Guilty In Death Of 4-Year-Old Son Malachi Lawson
Baltimore City reinstated its indoor mask mandate on Monday.READ MORE: Hazmat Situation Mitigated At Catonsville Senior Living Facility
An update on the mask policy at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. pic.twitter.com/0y2gnTb8d7
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 10, 2021MORE NEWS: Laurel Park Reopens for Training After Months Long Remodel, Extended Meet At Pimlico