BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman was reportedly injured during practice at the team’s Under Armour Performance Center.
Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported the team's 2021 first round pick pulled up while running a slant route against cornerback Marcus Peters and fell to the ground.
Bateman limped into the team’s facility and was followed by executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta.
Selected by the Ravens number 27 overall, Bateman had 36 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns in five games last year with the University of Minnesota, who played seven games total.
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 10, 2021