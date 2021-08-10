BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police said a woman was shot in the head overnight in southwest Baltimore near a crowd of people.

Officers on patrol heard gunfire around 1 a.m. from the 3700 block of Gelston Drive. There, they found the woman who was shot. Police said the woman is in critical condition and homicide detectives have assumed control of the case.

Police said at least 15 people were at the scene when the incident occurred, and they are searching for the suspect in the shooting.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

There were two more shootings overnight in southeast and south Baltimore.

Officers responded at 12:28 a.m. to a walk-in shooting victim at a hospital. There they found a 35-year-old man who was shot in the leg, who was determined to have been shot on the 500 block of South Broadway Street.

Police said the man’s wound was non-life-threatening

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422.

Officers responded to another walk-in shooting victim at 1:49 a.m., where they found a man who was shot in the buttock. Police determined he was shot on the 900 block of Cherry Hill Road.

Police said the man’s wound was non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2499.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.