ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and other county leaders urged residents to mask up and get vaccinated ahead of the school year amid a rise in Covid-19 cases as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads.
“The Delta variant is the predominant strain in Maryland and in Howard County. It is highly contagious, and places unvaccinated residents at risk for hospitalization and death,” said Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman. “For our parents and eligible students, now is the perfect time to find a clinic and get vaccinated, so that when school is underway, in just a few weeks, you will be protected.”
Executive Ball said while the county is among the most vaccinated with over 84% of residents with at least one vaccine does, vaccinated residents should encourage and facilitate vaccinations for their peers to prevent serious illness.
In late July, Howard County Public Schools became one of the first to implement a universal mask mandate inside its schools.