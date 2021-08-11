BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 66-year-old man has died following a fire at a downtown high-rise on Tuesday evening.
Crews responded to the 200 block of E. Lexington Street for a reported fire. On the scene, officials saw smoke coming from the building.
Crews entered and discovered the fire on the fourth floor. They discovered the man in cardiac arrest. Firefighters pulled the man out and began CPR before taking him to the hospital in critical condition.
He was pronounced dead a short time later.
The victim has yet to be identified and the exact cause of death with be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.