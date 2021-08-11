BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The summer surge is showing no signs of letting up. Hospitalizations in our state have tripled in the last month alone and tonight, an urgent message for pregnant women — get vaccinated or risk getting seriously sick.

That’s the new message from the CDC — now recommending moms-to-be and women planning on getting pregnant to get get the shot. The agency says there is no risk.

“For us, it was because she didn’t know enough. And she didn’t feel confident when it came to getting a vaccine that it wouldn’t hurt our child,” said Jama Chubb.

Jamal Chub is hoping and waiting. His wife, Cierra, gave birth to a healthy baby boy two weeks ago while covid-positive. Her condition deteriorated and she’s now in the ICU at a South Carolina hospital on a ventilator.

The mother of three was not vaccinated.

“Unfortunately we have had some pregnant women come in with covid during the pandemic and they do tend to be much sicker and require intensive care,” said Dr. Elizabeth Zadzielski, Dept. Chair of OBGYN at Sinai Hospital.

Back here at home, Dr. Zadzielski is applauding the new CDC recommendation that women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant get vaccinated. She said it’s the safest move for mom and baby.

“Babies breathe because mommy breathes and if mom’s respiratory status is compromised and it can have an impact on the baby’s oxygen as well,” said Dr. Zadzielski.

Dr. Zadzielski said if infected, expectant mothers have a hard time clearing the virus, which means they have a higher risk of needing respiratory support — ending up in the ICU or even death. There’s also a greater risk of pre-term birth.

“We understand the concerns but right now the risks and the morbidity of getting covid far outweigh the hazards,” Dr. Zadzielski added.

Jamal Chub wishes he and his wife knew more about the vaccines. Doctors are not optimistic about Ciera’s condition but he is.

“I believe in miracles and I believe that when I look into my oldest daughters’ eyes, she reminds me so much of her mother that I want to be able to tell her that I did everything I could to get her mom back to her,” said Chub.

Dr. Zadzielski said all the data shows minimal complications and health outcomes. She added she’s seen many women get vaccinated during their pregnancy then deliver healthy babies without any problems.