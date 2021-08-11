BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Maryland businesses are either requiring or considering making their customers provide proof of vaccination or a negative covid test. Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott said Wednesday that is a step too far, and he is not considering a vaccine passport for residents like New York City’s mayor has done.

“Do the masking approach first before considering going that far—where we’re going to be limiting people’s access to stuff—because that I think brings up a big issue of equity and some other concerns,” the mayor said.

Live music venues are pioneers in requiring proof of vaccination.

Merriweather Post Pavillon’s Audrey Fix Schaefer told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren it was an easy decision. Starting Sunday, Merriweather will require proof of full vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours to attend a show.

“This is not a political statement at all. It’s consideration for what we can do to make this the safest environment possible,” Schaefer said.

They will check vaccination cards against photo identification. Schaefer said the reaction has been “overwhelmingly” positive. “Our employees are thrilled. Our fans are reaching out saying, ‘Oh, my gosh, I am going to feel so much more comfortable being at the show’ and artists especially are happy too,” Schaefer said.

Merriweather is located in Howard County. Despite having the highest vaccination rate in Maryland, Howard County has now reached what the Centers for Disease Control has defined as a “substantial” risk of transmission. The agency’s guidelines call for masks to be worn indoors.

Venues like M&T Bank Stadium are also requiring masks indoors in alignment with Baltimore City’s mask mandate. Masks are not required in outdoor areas. Violators will first get a warning but they will be kicked out after a second violation. Camden Yards has a similar mask policy.

Maryland reported almost 900 new covid infections Wednesday.

Hospitalizations have more than tripled in the past month from 137 on July 14th to 456 Wednesday. Still, Dr. Clifford Mitchell with the Maryland Department of Health said the state has enough beds and is monitoring the number of patients closely.

“There is no vaccine that is 100% effective against any disease,” Dr. Mitchell told Hellgren. But he said there is ample evidence those who are vaccinated are much less likely to end up seriously ill. “I can’t emphasize enough the importance of getting vaccinated because people who are ending up in the hospital are the people who are not vaccinated.“