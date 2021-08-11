COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives announced that they have charged a 26-year-old man with possessing, promoting and distributing child pornography.
David Naujokas was arrested on Aug. 11. Officials said he worked as a summer camp advisor at Kid's Revolution in Cockeysville.
He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.
The Baltimore County Police Crimes Against Children Unit believes there may be additional victims involving this suspect. If anyone has information, they should contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.
If you have been the victim of a sexual assault, there is help available for you 24-hours a day. You can call the police non-emergency line at 410-887-2222 or contact any one of these resources:
Turn Around 24-hour hotline: 443-279-0379
Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County: 410-828-6390
Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault
Greater Baltimore Medical Center SAFE nurse: 443-849-3323