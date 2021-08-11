WEATHER ALERTCode Red Extreme Heat Alert Declared Until Friday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A firefighter was struck by a car while battling a stove fire in East Baltimore Wednesday.

Officials said crews responded to the 3700 block of Lyndale Ave for a reported fire at a two-story row home. While operating a fire hydrant, the firefighter was struck by a vehicle.

Officials said the firefighter suffered minor injuries.

