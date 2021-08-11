BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland officials announced Syreeta Saunders, a former correctional officer with the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony theft and misconduct in office after she added more than 2,600 hours to her timesheet.
Authorities said Saunders exploited a flaw in the Workday mobile app and changed her documented hours on at least 33 occasions — adding 2,621.74 hours she did not work. The state paid her $85,381.76 for that time.
"Ms. Saunders abused her position of trust to steal money from Maryland taxpayers," Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton Howard said in a statement. "Government officials who utilize their office to commit violations of Maryland law must be held accountable."
Saunders worked at the Metropolitan Transition Center, formerly known as the Maryland Penitentiary.
She was sentenced to five years in prison, all suspended, and five years probation, and was ordered to pay restitution.