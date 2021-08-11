BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of central Maryland until 9 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
The watch was issued for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges, St. Mary’s and Washington Counties and Baltimore City.READ MORE: Baltimore Receives $6.8 Million Grant For Job Training, Apprenticeships And Services
A *Severe T-Storm Watch* has been issued until 9pm for central Maryland. @wjz pic.twitter.com/UNYfyIPf1J
