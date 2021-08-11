WEATHER ALERTCode Red Extreme Heat Alert Declared Until Friday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of central Maryland until 9 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The watch was issued for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges, St. Mary’s and Washington Counties and Baltimore City.

