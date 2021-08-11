COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Merriweather Post Pavilion and three other venues in Washington D.C. announced Tuesday that visitors must show proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter.
“We are finally at the point that we are able to reopen and welcome artists and fans and patrons employees and we want to keep doing that,” said a representative from I.M.P., the company that runs the venues.
The Anthem, The Lincoln Theater and 9:30 club are the other I.M.P. owned venues enforcing the policy.
Negative COVID-19 tests must be from the past 72 hours. Proof of vaccination can be a vaccination card or a photo of the card. Both need a matching photo ID.