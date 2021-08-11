BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium said eligible visitors can get vaccinated at the aquarium this weekend, and the jab comes with one free admission to the jewel of the Inner Harbor.
Anyone 12 or older can receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the aquarium’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The clinics, which are in collaboration with the Baltimore City Health Department, will be held August 13 – 14 and September 3 – 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We are proud to be partnering with the Baltimore City Health Department to help provide access to the free COVID-19 vaccine for Baltimore City residents, as well as staff, volunteers and guests of the National Aquarium,” said National Aquarium Chief Mission Officer Jennifer Driban. “Safety continues to be our number one priority and we are committed to helping the city overcome this pandemic. We hope that a fun-filled trip to the National Aquarium will encourage folks to come out and get vaccinated.”
Pre-registration is available for the clinics, but walk-ups are also welcome.