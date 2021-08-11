BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating an officer-involved crash in South Baltimore.
Officials said around 9:21 p.m. a vehicle collision involving a police and civilian car occurred at South Hanover Street and McComas Street.
The Baltimore Police Department C.R.A.S.H. Team responded to the scene and have assumed control over the investigation.
Injuries have been reported but conditions are unknown at this time.
