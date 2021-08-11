(WJZ)- The Baltimore Ravens suffered a blow to their receiving corps on Tuesday when rookie Rashod Bateman went down during a drill and limped off the field. There was no update given on Bateman’s status yesterday afternoon but head coach John Harbaugh provided one at Wednesday morning’s practice.
According to Harbaugh, Bateman is dealing with a "soft tissue" injury that will keep him out for "weeks".
Coach Harbaugh with an update on Rashod Bateman: pic.twitter.com/AHN0mpPqyc
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 11, 2021
"He's got a soft tissue leg issue. It's going to be weeks," Harbaugh said. "It's going to be a number of weeks. I don't know how many. It's not going to be months but it will be weeks."
That “weeks” timeline could leave the door open for Bateman to return in time for the Week 1 opener against the Las Vegas Raiders in about a month.
The rookie was one of several offensive contributors not at practice on Wednesday as the group continues to deal with injuries at receiver and along the offensive line. CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported that linemen Ronnie Staney, Alejandro Villanueva, Kevin Zeitler and receivers Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins were among a big contingent that missed practice.
Overall another rough day for what's left of @Ravens offense. Despite loading up at WR and OL they are very thin there now. Not many plays made full speed 11 on 11. Stanley, Zeitler, Villanueva, Watkins, Bateman, Brown, Boykin, Ricard, Boyle among those not taking part
— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 11, 2021
The Ravens first preseason game is set for this Saturday, August 14 against the New Orleans Saints with kick off at 7:00 p.m. It remains to be seen who from the first team offense will play.