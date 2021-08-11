WEATHER ALERTCode Red Extreme Heat Alert Declared Until Friday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather moved across the Maryland region on Wednesday and left behind damage in the area.

There were reports of several trees down.

In Montgomery County, officials reported that a tree fell on a house.

There were also reports of down wires and power outages.

The storms produced damaging winds along with periods of heavy rainfall. Some viewers reported seeing quarter-sized hail.

 

