By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after two men were fatally shot in separate shootings Wednesday evening.

Officials responded to the 1200 block of Cliftview Ave for a shot spotter. On the scene, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Officers were also dispatched to the 3500 block of West Belvedere Avenue for a reported shooting.  On the scene, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Homicide detectives arrived and assumed control over these investigations.  Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

