BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after two men were fatally shot in separate shootings Wednesday evening.
Officials responded to the 1200 block of Cliftview Ave for a shot spotter. On the scene, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Officer-Involved Crash Reported In South Baltimore
Medics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.READ MORE: 'We Can't Keep Living This Way' Maryland Lawmakers Discuss New Ways To Curb City Crime
Officers were also dispatched to the 3500 block of West Belvedere Avenue for a reported shooting. On the scene, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.MORE NEWS: 26-Year-Old Summer Camp Advisor Accused Of Distributing Child Pornography
Homicide detectives arrived and assumed control over these investigations. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.