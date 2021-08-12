BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The dog days of summer are here, especially for parents racing around to get kids school supplies, clothes and backpacks last minute.

The unfortunate truth is many people cannot afford much right now and as the pandemic continues, many parents need a little extra help. That is where Chris Dipnarine and his nonprofit step in.

It’s called 4MyCity; a food rescue organization that takes food that would be regarded as waste and distributes it to families in need. Their mission this summer is to provided backpacks and school supplies to people in these needy communities because chances are, if they need food, they need other essentials as well.

“The goal is to do backpacks for about 5,000 families,” said Dipnarine, CEO of the nonprofit.

The goal is up from 2,600 last year.

He partnered with the cryptocurrency firm BurnX and other vendors to make it happen.

“We have Sharpies, pens, colored pencils. Tons of binders for teachers to utilize in school,” he said, as he walked WJZ around his warehouse.

He’s looking out for the educators too.

“Not only just the kids but teachers. A lot of our teachers spend their own money to supply basic stuff like pencils to their classrooms,” Dipnarine said.

This year the organization will put masks and hand sanitizer in every bag they give out.

With 35,000 K-12 students in Baltimore, this effort will only reach about 20 percent and they still need new backpacks. You can make a donation through the nonprofit’s website.