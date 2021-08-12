Baltimore (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are currently on the scene of an officer involved shooting.
It happened in the 400 block of E. Baltimore Street. Police have yet to release any more information about the incident.
This is the second police involved shooting this week.
Commissioner Harrison and PIO are on scene of a Police Involved Shooting in the 400 Block of E. Baltimore Street in the Central District. Additional details will be provided as they become available.
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) August 12, 2021
Baltimore Police responding to an officer involved shooting on E Baltimore St. very close to City Hall & Police Headquarters. All surrounding streets currently closed. Police have yet to release any more information about the incident. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Onk4O106DY
— Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) August 12, 2021