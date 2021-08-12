WEATHER ALERTCode Red Extreme Heat Alert Declared Until Friday
Baltimore (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are currently on the scene of an officer involved shooting.

It happened in the 400 block of E. Baltimore Street. Police have yet to release any more information about the incident.

This is the second police involved shooting this week.