By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools is holding a bus driver hiring fair Thursday morning ahead of the 2021 school year.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Professional Development Center at 2500 E. Northern Parkway. Applicants can apply and be interviewed on the spot at the fair.

The school system said it will provide the training necessary for the job. Apply at the fair or at Baltimorecityschools.org/jobs.

Walk-ins will be admitted if capacity allows, but registration is recommended to secure admission.

