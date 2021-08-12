(WJZ)- After suffering a hip injury that has kept him from playing at all in 2021, Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis announced his retirement Thursday. The announcement ends a decade-long tenure with the team that was a roller coaster of moments throughout.

For fans, the news left them with mixed emotions. Some, remembering the good times with Davis, wished him well upon his retirement.

Thank you, Chris. Congratulations and thank you for so many fun memories. — The Baltimore OriJoel (@JoelEspenshade) August 12, 2021

Well this is a heartbreaker to wake up to. I was all set to see the Crusher hit some bombs in 2022! Even so thanks for everything you’ve done for the city of Baltimore and the Orioles franchise Chris! I’ll miss you very much! Enjoy retirement man, you earned it! 🧡🖤 — Bayley Wyatt 😈 🏳️‍🌈 (@IncorrectBayley) August 12, 2021

I always marveled when Crush got hold of one. In those instances, he had one of the sweetest swings in the game. pic.twitter.com/ckdvhpTyVO — Tom Bradley Jr. 📚 (@TBradleywrites) August 12, 2021

To those fans’ point, there was plenty to smile about in the early part of Davis’ tenure with the team. In 2013, he based 53 homers and plated 138 runs on his way to the All-Star game and a third-place finish in the MVP vote. In 2015, he clobbered another 47 home runs and brought in 117 runs to finish in the Top-15 of the MVP vote.

But, after a still solid year in 2016 (38 HR, 84 RBI), things started going downhill. He hit just .215 in 2017 and then followed it up with two of the worst hitting seasons in MLB history in 2018 and 2019 when he hit a paltry .168 and .179 respectively with 28 total home runs. That those performances came in the midst of a 7-year $161 million contract extension left a bad taste in other fans mouths.

could've been done 5 years sooner but at least it finally happened. thankful for the impact he made on the community but the man straight up sucked at baseball. wasted so much money on him 😂 — peytyn (@_peyress) August 12, 2021

Retired from what? Draining the wallet of the Orioles? Killing the fan base for the last three years? Sitting in Florida “working on his swing”? Good riddance! We got more out of the Albert Belle deal. — Tom’sMohawk (@tomsmohawk86) August 12, 2021

Others were left saddened by the news. Seeing a player forced to retire by injury and not on his own terms.

So sad, he was my favorite bird for the longest time. I hope he enjoys his retirement — CTB🐐 (@_griffindor_15) August 12, 2021

Sad to see it end like this. Thank you Chris. pic.twitter.com/8nIIcno0Ph — Chris Matthews (@CMatt666) August 12, 2021

Many fans pointed out that Davis was known for his good works in the community. The emotions ran the gamut but it seems clear that Davis’ time in Baltimore, flawed though the last few seasons have been, will be remembered mostly for the good times.