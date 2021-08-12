LAUREL, Md. (WJZ)– Firefighters respond to a house fire in Prince George’s county Thursday morning.
It started around 5:45 in the morning on the 12000 block of Aspenwood Lane in Laurel.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit Update: How Do I Opt Out Of Monthly Payments?
Crews found flames coming from the rear of the home, and eventually through the roof.
It has since been extinguished.
A person living there and their dog got out, and are accounted for.READ MORE: Under Armour Joins Baltimore FIFA World Cup Host City Campaign
MORE NEWS: Capital Beltway Toll Lanes Plan Moves Ahead With Board Vote
Approx 5:45am #PGFD units were dispatched to the 12000 block of Aspenwood Ln in Laurel for a reported house fire. On scene crews found a 2-story single-family home w/fire showing from rear of home. Fire has extended through roof. Units have evacuated structure. pic.twitter.com/f6U7C9EoY6
— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) August 12, 2021
No word on what caused the fire.