LAUREL, Md. (WJZ)– Firefighters respond to a house fire in Prince George’s county Thursday morning.

It started around 5:45 in the morning on the 12000 block of Aspenwood Lane in Laurel.

Crews found flames coming from the rear of the home, and eventually through the roof.

It has since been extinguished.

A person living there and their dog got out, and are accounted for.

No word on what caused the fire.