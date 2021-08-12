FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services on Thursday offered well-wishers ways to help the family of Fire Capt. Joshua Laird, who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday.
Those wishing to donate meals may visit mealtrain.com.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to collect monetary donations.
Laird was part of a crew responding to a fire shortly before 5 p.m. at a home in the 9500 block of Ball Road in Ijamsville. While inside the home, Laird, 46, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, fell through the first floor to the basement.
The 21-year veteran died later Wednesday evening at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.
“We are in constant contact with the Laird family and our DFRS families and are doing everything we can to make every resource available,” Fire Department Chief Tom Coe said in a statement. “This unexpected loss of a father, a husband, and a brother to firefighters across the nation, will have a lasting impact on the Frederick and Fairfield communities. We are and will be here for them now and in the future.”
Gov. Larry Hogan ordered flags to fly at half staff until after Laird’s interment.
While funeral plans have not been announced, the statement said Laird's body will be transported from the hospital to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Thursday. A funeral procession with honors will be held later, and the department said plans will be announced after Laird's family finalizes arrangements.
The department also is asking the public to respect the privacy of the Laird family at this time.