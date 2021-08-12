WEATHER ALERTCode Red Extreme Heat Alert Declared Until Friday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday ordered all U.S. and State flags fly at half staff Thursday in honor of Captain Joshua Laird, a Frederick County firefighter who died Wednesday night battling a fire in Ijamsville.

Laird reportedly died from his injuries after he fell through a floor battling a house fire.

“Maryland has lost another of our true heroes—Captain Joshua Laird, a 21-year veteran of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, lost his life in the line of duty yesterday while bravely responding to a fire in Ijamsville,” Hogan said in a statement. “On behalf of all Marylanders, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, his fellow firefighters, and to all those who loved him.”

Flags will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the day of interment

