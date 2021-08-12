BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police said a 43-year-old man was shot and killed in northwest Baltimore Thursday morning.
Officers responded shortly after 10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Liberty Heights, where they found the man shot in the torso. He was transported to shock trauma where he died while in surgery.READ MORE: Capitol Rioter Robert Reeder: I Am A Democrat Who Didn't Support Trump
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, but have not determined a suspect or motive, police said.READ MORE: Man Shot In Dundalk During Robbery In Critical Condition
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Requiring Masks In County Offices