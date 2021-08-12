WEATHER ALERTCode Red Extreme Heat Alert Declared Until Friday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Fatal Shooting, Maryland News, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police said a 43-year-old man was shot and killed in northwest Baltimore Thursday morning.

Officers responded shortly after 10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Liberty Heights, where they found the man shot in the torso. He was transported to shock trauma where he died while in surgery.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, but have not determined a suspect or motive, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff