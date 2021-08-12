DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Dundalk Wednesday night, Baltimore County Police said.
Officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Sollers Point and Baybriar roads, where they found the man suffering from at least one shot. They say the shooting occurred around 6 p.m.
Investigators believe the suspects were trying to rob the man before he was shot. The violent crimes unit said an investigation is ongoing.
