WEATHER ALERTCode Red Extreme Heat Alert Declared Until Friday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Crime, Dundalk, Maryland, Shooting

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Dundalk Wednesday night, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Sollers Point and Baybriar roads, where they found the man suffering from at least one shot. They say the shooting occurred around 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Capitol Rioter Robert Reeder: I Am A Democrat Who Didn't Support Trump

Investigators believe the suspects were trying to rob the man before he was shot. The violent crimes unit said an investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Man Killed In Morning Shooting In Northwest Baltimore

 

MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Requiring Masks In County Offices

 

CBS Baltimore Staff