BALTIMORE (WJZ)– More heat advisories are going into effect across Maryland on Thursday.
The advisory begins at noon and is set to expire around 8 p.m. for the following counties.
- Anne Arundel
- Baltimore City
- Baltimore County
- Calvert
- Carroll
- Cecil
- Charles
- Frederick
- Harford
- Howard
- Montgomery
- Prince George’s
- St. Mary’s
- Washington

Maximum heat and humidity are expected today, so take precautions. Cooling trend will gradually begin Friday but get underway in earnest this weekend. Storm risk will be lower today (but not zero), but will steadily increase as we head toward the weekend. pic.twitter.com/sAydanBVqc
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 12, 2021
You're encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay indoors if you can, and check on family and neighbors.