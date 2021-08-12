WEATHER ALERTCode Red Extreme Heat Alert Declared Until Friday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Heat, heat index, Local News, Maryland Weather, temperatures

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– More heat advisories are going into effect across Maryland on Thursday.

The advisory begins at noon and is set to expire around 8 p.m. for the following counties.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit Update: How Do I Opt Out Of Monthly Payments?
  • Anne Arundel
  • Baltimore City
  • Baltimore County
  • Calvert
  • Carroll
  • Cecil
  • Charles
  • Frederick
  • Harford
  • Howard
  • Montgomery
  • Prince George’s
  • St. Mary’s
  • Washington

READ MORE: Under Armour Joins Baltimore FIFA World Cup Host City Campaign

You’re encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay indoors if you can, and check on family and neighbors.

MORE NEWS: Capital Beltway Toll Lanes Plan Moves Ahead With Board Vote

 