BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police responded to an officer-involved shooting overnight in downtown.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning in the 400 block of E. Baltimore Street.

Officers were helping businesses in that block close, when they saw a group of people at the intersection of E. Baltimore and Holliday Streets.

There appeared to be an altercation that was escalating from a verbal altercation to a physical altercation.

The officer saw this and walked toward the individuals.

As the officer approached, there was a suspect that produced a firearm and pointed it at the group of individuals and the officer.

According to Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, what police saw on body cam video was that as the individuals saw the suspect they began to run, and as the suspect saw the officer he began to run on E. Baltimore St.

The officer gave chase and the suspect turned to the officer and that officer fired multiple times at the suspect hitting him.

The suspect was taken to shock trauma and taken into surgery. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was on the scene and said “I am grateful that no one was critically injured here tonight but I want to be very clear in no circumstances is it okay for a grown man to point a gun at a group of people, let alone a group of women.”

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison went on to say.. ” This is an absolute brazen act of violence to do it not only with a crowd of people as the mayor stated that could’ve been shot and or killed but right there in the presence of police officers…this speaks to the willingness to use guns and lack of fear for consequences for their actions.”

Commissioner Harrison and PIO are on scene of a Police Involved Shooting in the 400 Block of E. Baltimore Street in the Central District. Additional details will be provided as they become available. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) August 12, 2021

Baltimore Police responding to an officer involved shooting on E Baltimore St. very close to City Hall & Police Headquarters. All surrounding streets currently closed. Police have yet to release any more information about the incident. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Onk4O106DY — Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) August 12, 2021

This the second police-involved shooting in Baltimore this week.