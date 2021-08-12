BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles first baseman Chris Davis announced his retirement Thursday after dealing with a lower back strain and recent hip surgery that lead to him missing most of the 2021 season.
Davis has been with the team for a little over a decade. He had one more year left on the 7-year $161 million extension he signed in 2016. His 2022 salary was set to check in at over $21 million according to Spotrac.READ MORE: Capitol Rioter Robert Reeder: I Am A Democrat Who Didn't Support Trump
It must be said that there were many fond memories of Davis in an Orioles uniform. Fans will always remember the 2012, 2013 and 2015 seasons when Davis was among the best sluggers in the league. The 2013 season in particular, when he blasted 53 homers and tallied 138 RBI earning an All-Star appearance, Silver Slugger and third place finish in the MVP voting will live on.
Chris Davis has announced his retirement. pic.twitter.com/3QKvErwTzn
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 12, 2021READ MORE: Man Killed In Morning Shooting In Northwest Baltimore
“The Orioles support Chris Davis as he retires from baseball today,” said the Orioles in a statement. “We thank Chris for his 11 years of service to the club, to Orioles fans, and to the Baltimore community.”
The team said Davis and his family poured hundreds of hours into community work and donated millions of dollars “often without fanfare.”MORE NEWS: Man Shot In Dundalk During Robbery In Critical Condition
“For every inning played and home run hit, hour of service completed and amount donated, the Davis family has made an immeasurable impact on our city and on Orioles baseball,” said the statement. “We send our best wishes to Chris, his wife Jill, and their daughters Ella, Evie, and Grace, each of whom will forever be part of our Orioles family.”