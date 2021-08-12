BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles first baseman Chris Davis announced his retirement Thursday after dealing with a lower back strain and recent hip surgery that lead to him missing most of the 2021 season.

Davis has been with the team for a little over a decade. He had one more year left on the 7-year $161 million extension he signed in 2016. His 2022 salary was set to check in at over $21 million according to Spotrac.

It must be said that there were many fond memories of Davis in an Orioles uniform. Fans will always remember the 2012, 2013 and 2015 seasons when Davis was among the best sluggers in the league. The 2013 season in particular, when he blasted 53 homers and tallied 138 RBI earning an All-Star appearance, Silver Slugger and third place finish in the MVP voting will live on.

“The Orioles support Chris Davis as he retires from baseball today,” said the Orioles in a statement. “We thank Chris for his 11 years of service to the club, to Orioles fans, and to the Baltimore community.”

The team said Davis and his family poured hundreds of hours into community work and donated millions of dollars “often without fanfare.”

“For every inning played and home run hit, hour of service completed and amount donated, the Davis family has made an immeasurable impact on our city and on Orioles baseball,” said the statement. “We send our best wishes to Chris, his wife Jill, and their daughters Ella, Evie, and Grace, each of whom will forever be part of our Orioles family.”