THURMONT, Md. (WJZ) — Who couldn’t use more chances to see sunflowers in bloom?
A Thurmont farm will hold its second annual Sunflower Festival, featuring 300,000 sunflowers of several varieties and colors, in September.READ MORE: Maryland Schools Debate Masks for All, Mandatory Vaccine for Teachers; Harford Co. Latest To Require Masks
Winterbrook Farms said its sunflower field is 10 acres, and it’s also home to the largest corn maze in Maryland, according to a statement.
The festival starts Sept. 4 and 5 with “Sippin’ in the Sunflowers,” a special ticket-only event featuring wine from Catoctin Breeze Vineyard. Guests will get a souvenir wine glass. There also will be food trucks, live music, and of course, opportunities for photos.
The festival officially starts Sept. 10 with a hayride to the field. Attendees can hand pick their favorite sunflowers to take home by the stem or bucket. The farm also has 20 different activities, including mini zip lines, a jumping pillow, and a farm animal petting zoo. Apple cider doughnuts, freshly squeezed lemonade and hot popcorn will be sold.READ MORE: Eladio Alfaro-Sarmiento of New Carrollton Charged With Child Rape, Possession of Child Pornography
The festival continues Sept. 11 and 12 and 17-19.
Winterbrook Farms chose “Save the Family Farms” as this year’s maze design to bring attention to the increasing disappearance of small, family-run farms over large-scale operations. Guests can find their way through the 15-acre corn maze that totals up to 5 miles in length.
Guests can pre-purchase tickets online.
If you can’t wait until September for your sunflower fix, sunflowers should be returning to Jarrettsville by the end of the month. And if you don’t mind driving to Western Maryland, you can see them now.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Copes With High Heat, Triple-Digit Heat Index