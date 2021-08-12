BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore-based sports company Under Armour has joined 15 other bid partners in the city’s campaign to be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
"We're thrilled to welcome Under Armour as a partner to the Baltimore-Maryland 2026 Host City Bid," Terrance Hasseltine, President of Baltimore-Maryland 2026 and Executive Director of Maryland Sports Commission, said. "This is a major milestone and I'm certain our partnership with Under Armour will provide our bid with unrivaled insight and expertise and reinforce the strength of our concept."
FIFA is considering 17 cities in the U.S. to host the matches in 2026. Representatives from FIFA will be in Baltimore between September and November. Once they wrap up their site visit, a decision day will be made next year.
"Baltimore is Under Armour's home and we're incredibly excited and proud to be supporting the efforts of Baltimore-Maryland's bid to host FIFA 2026 World Cup matches. We believe in the transformational power of sports for communities," said Stacey Ullrich, Senior Director, Global Community Impact at Under Armour. "Creating impactful legacies and using the platform of football to transform communities across our home city and state is an unmissable opportunity and a cause we are fully committed to."
Any concern if Baltimore is a soccer town? Baltimore ranked #1 or #2 in viewer markets as it pertains to the overall viewership of both the men and women’s World Cup games.