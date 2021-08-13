BALDWIN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County’s animal shelter is waiving adoption fees to help clear room in the shelter, which officials said Friday is at capacity.
Most surrenders will be turned away. The only exceptions will be made for owners with a prior agreement and for owner-requested euthanasia of animals in severe medical distress.
Stray dogs are being housed at the Dundalk facility at 7702 Dunmanway and are available for redemption from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The shelter is at 13800 Manor Road. Its hours are noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. on the weekends.
All the adoptable animals are on the shelter's website.
For more information, call 410-887-PAWS or email animalservices@baltimorecountymd.gov.