BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s air conditioners are cranked up amid a scorching heatwave this week. To coincide with the high demand for electricity in the region, BGE has launched its first Energy Savings Day of the summer.

Customers who conserve their energy between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, August 13, can earn a credit on their next bill.

BGE said the power supply is expected to be enough to meet high demand, so customers should only make energy-saving measures as health permits.

According to BGE, these are the three ways to save on your next energy bill:

BGE customers with a smart meter installed at their home can participate in the Energy Savings Day by voluntarily reducing their electricity usage to earn a bill credit of $1.25 for every kilowatt-hour saved from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

During Energy Savings Days, customers who participate in the PeakRewards ℠ Air Conditioning program will have their central air conditioner (A/C) automatically cycled up to the 50 percent level. That means their A/C compressors will be off for half of the time they would normally run. For customers that have a smart meter and participate in PeakRewards, the energy saved by automatically cycling their air conditioner during Energy Savings Days contributes to the overall energy savings that make up the BGE Smart Energy Rewards bill credit. Customers who participate in both programs are guaranteed to receive whichever credit is greater, either their PeakRewards credit or their BGE Smart Energy Rewards credit.

Customers who participate in the Connected Rewards℠ smart thermostat program will have the temperature of their thermostat increased up to four degrees during the Energy Savings Days. These customers can earn additional bill credits by further reducing the electricity usage around their home during the Energy Saving Day.

If you want to conserve energy and make savings, but you’re not sure how, check out these tips from BGE.

· Raise the thermostat 3 or 4 degrees above the normal setting between 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. if health permits. If you don’t plan to be home before 7 p.m., raise your air conditioner temperature even higher for added savings.

· Consider turning some window units off during the Energy Savings Day, if you have them.

· Use an outdoor grill or microwave instead of the stove or oven.

· Avoid using other heat-producing appliances such as dishwashers and clothes dryers.

· Draw blinds and curtains in rooms that receive a lot of sunlight.

· Turn ceiling fans on with blades rotating counterclockwise.

· Stay hydrated – drink plenty of water.