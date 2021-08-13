ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 950 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths, according to state health department data released Friday morning.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Governor Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.

More than 3.6 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up to 4.46%.

Hospitalizations increased by 2 to 492. Of those hospitalized, 369 remain in acute care and 123 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 478,067 total confirmed cases and 9,657 deaths.

There are 3,622,257 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,330,598 doses. Of those, 3,708,341 are first doses with 10,121 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,344,158 second doses, 5,903 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 278,099 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 455 in the last day.

The state reported 79% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 5,139 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, August 11.

Of those cases, 519 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 4.3% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. 61 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 4% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.