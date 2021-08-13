BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for central Maryland and surrounding counties until 8 p.m. Friday.
Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne's, St. Mary's, Talbot, and Washington Counties and Baltimore City are under the watch, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Meg McNamara said the main threat is damaging winds and large hail.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for much of #Maryland through 8 P.M. The main threats with these storms will be damaging winds and large hail! @TurkWJZ and I will see you on #WJZ starting at 4! #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/VXBHV0cuBQ
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) August 13, 2021