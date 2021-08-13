COVID-19 In MarylandKey Metrics Continue To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for central Maryland and surrounding counties until 8 p.m. Friday.

Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Talbot, and Washington Counties and Baltimore City are under the watch, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Meg McNamara said the main threat is damaging winds and large hail.

CBS Baltimore Staff