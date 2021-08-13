COVID-19 In MarylandKey Metrics Continue To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
HARWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A man and a woman died in a double shooting in Harwood Thursday night, Anne Arundel County police said. They are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. at the 4700 block of Flanders Lane. Police said 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and screaming in the area.

There, officers found a woman who was shot in a vehicle, and a man in the parking lot who appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers rendered first aid until Fire Department responders pronounced the two dead on the scene.

Police identified the woman killed as 25-year-old Shelby Lyn Chialastri, and the deceased suspect as 23-year-old Harrison Lawrence Hertel.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and was not a random act of violence. Homicide detectives are investigating possible motives.

CBS Baltimore Staff