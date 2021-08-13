HARWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A man and a woman died in a double shooting in Harwood Thursday night, Anne Arundel County police said. They are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.
Officers responded to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. at the 4700 block of Flanders Lane. Police said 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and screaming in the area.
There, officers found a woman who was shot in a vehicle, and a man in the parking lot who appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers rendered first aid until Fire Department responders pronounced the two dead on the scene.
The identities of the victims have not been released, pending next of kin notifications.
Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and was not a random act of violence. Homicide detectives are investigating possible motives.