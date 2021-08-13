BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen got a pretty sweet present from his parents for his 22nd birthday Friday: a personalized video message from Baltimore legend and former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis.
His parents booked the message through Cameo, a platform where customers can obtain videos from celebrities ranging from Drew Brees to Jerry Springer.
So pure 🥺@Patrickqueen_’s parents booked him a Cameo by @raylewis for his birthday 💜
Lewis had some sage advice for Queen, LB to LB.
“I want you to understand how important it is to stay focused on your career. Seriously like you have to totally dedicate everything to it, “said Lewis. “…You must be completely dialed in. Focus on everything that’s in front of you and nothing that is behind you, my man.”
Want a personalized video from Lewis? It’ll run you at least 300 bucks.
