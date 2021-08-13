BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Free Comic Book Day, a day where comic book shops around the world give away free books to those who visit, is Saturday. There are six locations in and around Baltimore contributing to the event for a broad range of ages and tastes.
The annual event celebrating the wide world of comic books is usually on the first Saturday of May, but this year it's August 14. Organizers said the event is "founded on the belief that for every person out there, there's a comic book they'll love."
Major publishers like DC Comic, Marvel Comics and IDW Publishing send free comics to the 2,300 shops that participate in the event.
Here are the Baltimore-area shops participating, according to the Comic Book Day Store Locator.
Amazing Spiral Comics & Games5851 YORK RD. BALTIMORE, MD, 21212(410) 889-6005
Atomic Books3620 FALLS ROAD BALTIMORE, MD, 21211(410) 662-4444
Dreamers and Make Believers4015 FOSTER AVE SUITE 400, BALTIMORE, MD, 21224
Universal Comics, LLC.5403 EAST DRIVE ARBUTUS, MD, 21227410-536-1210
Alternate Worlds, LLC.10845 YORK RD. COCKEYSVILLE, MD, 21030410-666-3290
Collectors Corner7911 Harford Rd. PARKVILLE, MD, 21234(410) 668-3353
Atomic Books will have additional freebies and a 20% sale on all comics.
Dreamers and Make Believers is also having a 20% off sale, and they are hosting their event at Mobtown Brewery. There will also be a contest entry and drawing at the event.
