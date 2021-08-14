TANEYTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Fellow first responders paid their respects Saturday as the body of fallen Frederick County firefighter Joshua Laird was escorted to a funeral home in Taneytown.
The first phase of Laird’s procession began at noon when the caravan left the Washington, D.C. medical examiner’s office. On a date to be announced, his remains will be taken to a second funeral home in his hometown of Fairfield, Pa.READ MORE: Man Shot, Killed In Baltimore Saturday Morning, Baltimore Police Say
Laird died earlier Wednesday from injuries suffered while fighting a two-alarm house fire in Ijamsville.
So proud and humbled by the outpouring of love and respect by our brothers & sisters in public safety and local citizens who came out to hold signs, flags and salute @FCDFRS BC Laird on his procession home. @FredCoSheriff @Fred_MD_Police @mcfrs @MDSP #LODD @FrederickCounty 🙏 pic.twitter.com/f2BXupy0Li
— DC Randall L. Shank (@LCFR_DCTRAINING) August 14, 2021
#DCsBravest lined the entire procession route as the remains of fallen @FCDFRS Captain Joshua Laird left the District on his return home. Never Forget. pic.twitter.com/YO4zjaxBUZ
— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 14, 2021
The Monocacy Blvd overpass was closed and exclusively reserved for off-duty #FCDFRS personnel, volunteers, and their families to honor BC Laird as he is escorted to Taneytown. pic.twitter.com/QI3vK1cEJx
— FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) August 14, 2021