By CBS Baltimore Staff
TANEYTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Fellow first responders paid their respects Saturday as the body of fallen Frederick County firefighter Joshua Laird was escorted to a funeral home in Taneytown.

The first phase of Laird’s procession began at noon when the caravan left the Washington, D.C. medical examiner’s office. On a date to be announced, his remains will be taken to a second funeral home in his hometown of Fairfield, Pa.

Laird died earlier Wednesday from injuries suffered while fighting a two-alarm house fire in Ijamsville.

