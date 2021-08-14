FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A West Virginia man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in Frederick, Maryland State Police said.
Tyler Courtney was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle just after 2:35 a.m. on westbound Ballenger Creek Pike near Solarex Court when he crossed the center line and hit a median, police said.
Courtney, 27, of Harpers Ferry, later died of his injuries.
No one else was involved in the crash.